&Partners Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

&Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,365. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $228.25 and a 1 year high of $337.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

