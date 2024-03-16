&Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.99 and a 12 month high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

