Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Shares Down 23.6%

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report) fell 23.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
