PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,039,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,474,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

