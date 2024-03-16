Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.46

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.46 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 164.50 ($2.11). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 27,174 shares.

Personal Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.25 million, a P/E ratio of -820.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maria Darby-Walker acquired 5,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £9,999 ($12,811.02). Also, insider Ciaran Astin bought 13,000 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £23,660 ($30,313.90). Insiders own 43.58% of the company's stock.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

