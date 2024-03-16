Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Trading Up 2.6%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 1,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
