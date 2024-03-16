Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

PECO stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

