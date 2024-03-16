Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,307 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 260,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,617. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

