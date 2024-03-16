Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 27,331 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 42,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.64.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

