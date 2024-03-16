Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 278,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,596. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

