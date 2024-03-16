Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $3.79 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 370,028 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 603,454 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,005. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

