Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $410,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
VGSH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,301. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
