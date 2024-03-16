Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $5.64 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400,129 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 917,785 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 602,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 720,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

