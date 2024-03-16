Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.08. 1,029,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.99 and a 52-week high of $346.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.85. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

