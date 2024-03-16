Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $659,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VTI stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.71. 3,216,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.80 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.