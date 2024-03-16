Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $403,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. 1,723,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

