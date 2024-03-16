Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $8.92 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,238,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,102. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

