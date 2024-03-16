Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 229,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,245,000 after buying an additional 160,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 291,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 208,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.