Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $7,822,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $79.40 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

