Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 14th total of 60,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPSI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Featured Articles

