Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.94.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. Research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,401.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

