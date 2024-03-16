PLANET Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. PLANET has a total market cap of $69.24 million and $9.99 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLANET token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PLANET has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00008634 USD and is down -9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $15,126,373.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

