Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Senior Officer Stephen Penney Purchases 11,250 Shares

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephen Penney bought 11,250 shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,937.50.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at C$3.53 on Friday. 49,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$389.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67.

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLZ.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Laurentian downgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading

