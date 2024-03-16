Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.65

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as low as C$3.50. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 19,102 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLZ.UN shares. Laurentian lowered Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plaza Retail REIT

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney purchased 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,937.50. Company insiders own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

