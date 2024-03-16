Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RAMPF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.