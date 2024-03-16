Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading Up 5.3%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). Approximately 1,769,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,239,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £49 million, a P/E ratio of -973.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.48.

Insider Transactions at Poolbeg Pharma

In related news, insider Cathal Friel bought 830,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £99,600 ($127,610.51). In related news, insider Cathal Friel purchased 830,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £99,600 ($127,610.51). Also, insider Jeremy Skillington purchased 154,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £17,024.04 ($21,811.71). Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

