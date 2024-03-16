Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Portal (IOU) token can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00003379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $132,979.64 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 2.32295082 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $130,840.98 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal (IOU) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

