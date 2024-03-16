Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Premium Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

PBH opened at C$88.40 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$91.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.30.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

