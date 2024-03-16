Prometeus Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $272.02 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $14.13 or 0.00020628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

