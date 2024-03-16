Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 0.9%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $215.00 and last traded at $215.00. 87 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.00.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.21.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.