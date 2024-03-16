Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $12.06.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
