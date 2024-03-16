Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 14th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

