ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.56 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.72.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

