ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

