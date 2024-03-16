ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.