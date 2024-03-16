ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading Up 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.16. 6,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 10,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14.

Get ProShares UltraShort Yen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 1,079.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter valued at $907,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.