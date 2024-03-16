Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

