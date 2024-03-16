Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

ESGU stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

