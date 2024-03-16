Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 287,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,839,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,455,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

