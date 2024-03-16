Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $21,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $512.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.92. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $516.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

