Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after buying an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,965,000.

IWS opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

