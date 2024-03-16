Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

PRPL opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Purple Innovation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 321,643 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

