Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

