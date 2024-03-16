Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Issued By Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 4.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.