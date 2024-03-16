Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Public Storage Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $277.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.09. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

