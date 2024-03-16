Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Public Storage Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $277.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.09. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.