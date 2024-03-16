Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $38.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,808,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

