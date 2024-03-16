Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $160.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celanese by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

