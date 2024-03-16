Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Immersion Co. Lowered by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Immersion in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Immersion’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Immersion’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Immersion alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Immersion Trading Up 0.5 %

IMMR stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.47. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.