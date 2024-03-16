Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 3,533 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $162,553.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,054.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 741 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $37,124.10.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $501,580.61.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00.

Q2 Stock Down 0.5 %

QTWO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

