Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 3,533 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $162,553.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,054.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 741 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $37,124.10.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $501,580.61.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00.

Q2 Stock Down 0.5 %

QTWO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.