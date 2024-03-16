Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enhabit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EHAB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Enhabit Stock Up 1.5 %

EHAB opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 53,525 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,207,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 337,923 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Enhabit by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 189,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enhabit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

