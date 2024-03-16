Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $163.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average is $226.60.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

