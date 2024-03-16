Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $2.77 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005407 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,976.02 or 0.99646977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00158209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.